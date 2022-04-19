Sakshi Tanwar, Raima Sen and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Netflix series Mai was released on Netflix on April 15. The crime-thriller show is all about how a mother takes revenge of her daughter's tragic death. The lead role as mother played by Tanwar is winning hearts of netizens. Fans are totally impressed with the powerful and dark acting of her. Created by Atul Mongia, Mai also sees Vivek Mushran, Prashant Narayanan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Omkar Jaiprakash and Anant Vidhaat. Mai: Sakshi Tanwar, Raima Sen, Wamiqa Gabbi’s Series To Arrive on Netflix on April 15; Trailer To Be Unveiled on March 24! (View Poster).

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Brilliant!

Give Sakshi Tanwar an Emmy for #Mai on Netflix! 👏🏽 What a performance. Trying to hide her grief but it somehow bubbling out of her in the worse ways, the sudden bouts of anger, the love of a mother who will go to extreme lengths to avenge her daughter… Sakshi Tanwar is brilliant pic.twitter.com/8QOvXHyoeU — hugeasmammoth.films (@hugeasmammoth_) April 15, 2022

Outstanding!

Just finish watching #Mai SAKSHI TANWAR looks exceptional on screen, she freaking killed it ! she truly puts the 'act' in actress. What an outstanding performance! Thanks #SakshiTanwar for yet another iconic character. @NetflixIndia get S2 soon plz 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/dtQMIoWfxc — 🕊️ (@Namrata__14) April 17, 2022

Wow!

give an Emmy award to Sakshi Tanwar for #Mai. what a brilliant actor she is, majestically expressive. the dark crime drama is going under the radar & deserves a watch. pic.twitter.com/XXQDNwjZA0 — Sanket D. Patil (@sankulyaa) April 16, 2022

That's Awesome!

Just started watching and I can definitely say that Sakshi Tanwar should win some award for this. She’s just brilliant. International Emmys, here she comes! #Mai on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/4oWeCaJPoo — hugeasmammoth.films (@hugeasmammoth_) April 15, 2022

Breathtaking!

#Mai is another exceptional story from the makers of Bulbbul. So much has been told with a plot that keeps u in awe. Sakshi Tanwar's performance is breathtaking. Far from d forced narratives that's usual in most Indian productions, this is class apart. Loved it pic.twitter.com/IOXeyc3gON — Sanghamitra (@mitraphoenix) April 16, 2022

Killed It!

SAKSHI TANWAR, YOU QUEEN! 😍❤️👑.... Seriously mann! It's not that I haven't watch your movies/shows before, you were pretty excellent before as well. But this one was SUPERLATIVE. Killed it! #Mai #SakshiTanwar — Parth Kapoor (@ParthKapoor23) April 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)