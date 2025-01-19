Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been a strong supporter of Rajat Dalal since the show began in October 2024. Recently, Elvish was seen heading to the Bigg Boss 18 set, where he cheered on his friend Rajat. When asked by the papa who would win, Elvish confidently responded, "Rajat bhai jeta ga," showing his full belief in Rajat’s victory. Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, will come to a thrilling end on Sunday, January 19, after 105 days of drama. The three finalists—Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, and Rajat Dalal —are all competing for the Bigg Boss trophy and a cash prize of INR 50 lakh. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Grand Finale: Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang and Avinash Mishra – Who Will Win Salman Khan’s Reality Show?.

Elvish Yadav Cheers for Rajat Dalal

