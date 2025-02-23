A major tragedy was averted after security forces recovered and destroyed a pressure IED planted inside a beer bottle by Maoists near the Peediya-Mutvendi road in Gangaloor, Chhattisgarh. The explosive device was detected during a demining operation conducted by the 85th and 199th Battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Acting swiftly, the CRPF Bomb Disposal (BD) team successfully neutralized the IED, ensuring the safety of personnel and civilians in the area. The use of such unconventional methods by Maoists highlights their continued attempts to target security forces and disrupt operations in the region. Durg: Man Miraculously Survives After Jumping From 3-Storey Building on High-Voltage Wires, Horrific Suicide Attempt Video Surfaces.

CRPF Neutralizes Pressure IED Hidden in Beer Bottle by Maoists in Bijapur

Bijapur, Chhattisgarh: CRPF’s 85th and 199th Battalions recovered and destroyed a pressure IED planted in a beer bottle by Maoists near Peediya-Mutvendi road in Gangaloor, Chhattisgarh. The bomb was safely neutralized by the CRPF BD team during a demining operation pic.twitter.com/UzZ34gpsFt — IANS (@ians_india) February 23, 2025

