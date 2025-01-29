A stampede occurred at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj during Mauni Amavasya, the festival’s most sacred bathing day. The incident took place around 1:00 am near the Sangam ghat when barriers collapsed due to overwhelming crowds. Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana confirmed that several devotees sustained injuries but reassured that the situation was “not serious.” Emergency services responded promptly, with ambulances rushing the injured to the central hospital within the Mela grounds for treatment. Due to the chaos, authorities canceled the Amrit Snan ritual to prevent further risks. The Maha Kumbh Mela, which draws millions of pilgrims, has seen heavy footfall, especially on auspicious bathing days. Officials are monitoring the situation closely to ensure the safety of devotees. Stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj: Many Feared Injured After Stampede Breaks Out Ahead of ‘Amrit Snan’ on ‘Mauni Amavasya’ at Mahakumbh (See Pics and Videos).

Mahakumbh Stampede

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)