The Delhi Police on Friday closed the traffic movement at the newly built Pragati Maidan tunnel due to waterlogging till further notice. The police have advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly. Waterlogging triggered by heavy rainfall filled the Pragati Maidan Tunnel with waist-deep water, making it difficult to use. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Cab Driver Killed, Six Injured After Portion of Canopy Collapses on Cars at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 (Watch Videos).

Pragati Maidan Tunnel Shut

Traffic Alert Movement of traffic is restricted at Pragati Maidan tunnel due to waterlogging till further notice. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly. pic.twitter.com/mVhC2u3gzc — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 28, 2024

