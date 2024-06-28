An unusual incident from Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh has caught public attention. In the village of Khushhalpur, a farmer named Jasveer Singh called the police via the emergency number 112 after his buffalo gave birth. When officers arrived and inquired about the emergency, they were astonished by his reason. Jasveer, overwhelmed with joy at his buffalo giving birth to a calf, wanted the police to witness the moment and celebrate with him. Jasveer explained that he had called them to feed the buffalo milk, leaving the cops in disbelief. This bizarre yet heartwarming incident occurred in the Rahra police station area. The police officers, initially baffled, recorded a video of the event. The video, shared on social media by police officer Sachin Kaushik, quickly went viral, earning praise for Jasveer's jubilant reaction. UP: Six YouTubers in Shah Rukh Khan's Bandage-Wrapped Look From ‘Jawan’ Make Reels in Bulandshahr Market, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Man Dials Cops After Buffalo Gives Birth to Calf

