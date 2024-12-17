Worli Horror: Man Gets Stuck in Grinder While Making Chinese Bhel in Mumbai, Crushed to Death; Disturbing Video Surfaces

A tragic incident occurred in Mumbai’s Worli area, where 19-year-old Suraj Narayan Yadav was crushed to death after getting stuck in a grinder while preparing food at a roadside Chinese stall. Yadav, a resident of Jharkhand, had recently started working at the stall owned by Sachin Kothekar. CCTV footage revealed that Yadav’s shirt got caught in the waist-high grinder while he was preparing raw material for Manchurian and Chinese Bhel. Within seconds, the machine pulled him in, leading to his untimely death. Officials stated that Yadav had no prior experience operating such machinery and had not received safety training. Police have filed a case against stall owner Sachin Kothekar for negligence, as he allegedly assigned Yadav the task without ensuring proper safety measures. 'Forgive Me My Love': Woman Dies by Suicide, Leaving 2 Video Messages for Boyfriend in Gujarat's Palanpur, Police Begin Probe.

Teen Worker Crushed to Death After Getting Stuck in Grinder at Food Stall (Disturbing Video)

Mumbai Accident: 19-Year-Old Dies After Being Pulled Into Grinder Machine In Worli Shop; Owner Booked (Watch Video) pic.twitter.com/kpLkaMB6Ae — Donjuan (@santryal) December 16, 2024

