Veer Bal Diwas 2024 is celebrated on December 26 during Shaheedi Week to honour Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s family. Sikhs mark the supreme sacrifice made by the four sons and the mother of their tenth religious leader, Guru Gobind Singh. It was in January 2022 when the government announced that December 26 would be observed as Veer Bal Diwas to mark the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s younger sons during the 18th century, following attacks from the Mughals and hill kings. His sons Sahibzada Ajit Singh (18), Sahibzada Jujhar Singh (14), Sahibzada Zorawar Singh (9), and Sahibzada Fateh Singh (7) were killed during the battle. On Veer Bal Diwas 2024, we bring you Veer Bal Diwas images and HD wallpapers that you can download for free online and share with WhatsApp messages, quotes and greetings during Shaheedi Week.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Teach Our Children the True Meaning of Courage and Sacrifice This Veer Bal Diwas.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Day Filled With Inspiration From the Extraordinary Bravery of the Sahibzadas.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Legacy of Veer Bal Diwas Inspire Us To Live With Courage and Righteousness.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Veer Bal Diwas Is a Day To Honor the Resilience of Young Heroes Who Stood Firm in Their Beliefs.

Quote Reads: “Bravery Is Not Bound by Age but Defined by the Strength of One’s Convictions.”

Quote Reads: “The Sahibzadas’ Sacrifice Is a Timeless Reminder of Faith’s Power Over Fear.”

Quote Reads: “True Courage Is Standing Firm for Your Beliefs, Even When the Odds Are Against You.”

Quote Reads: “Veer Bal Diwas Teaches Us That Heroism Begins With the Choice To Do What Is Right.”

