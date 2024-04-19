There are all sorts of observances, both major and minor. And then there are some really wacky days, which you may not even have heard of. One such day is National Send Nudes Day. Yep, you are reading right. According to Urban Dictionary, the National Send Nudes Day celebratory definition reads, "Some people you could send nudes to would be your boyfriend, girlfriend, best friend, side hoe, or even someone you have a thing with." Netizens took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share funny tweets and messages regarding the "ways to celebrate" the day. But despite all the hullabaloo around National Send Nudes Day, do not engage in inappropriate behaviour like sharing your nude pics online, or sliding into someone's DMs with d*ck pics! Not cool. Instead, you can get on this laughter bandwagon courtesy of hilarious tweets on National Send Nudes Day. National Horny Day: Share Funny Memes and Jokes To Celebrate the Day That Brings Out Your Sensual Side.

Happy Day to You Too *Lol*

Happy National Send Nudes Day :) get to it! lol pic.twitter.com/UGNYk4xYXu — SIKORA (@iamsikora) April 18, 2024

Ummm *Speechless*

Today is apparently “send nudes” day, which people are eager to remind me about. Here’s the link to my onlyfans. Pay for them like real simps. 😉 https://t.co/aZHZ1uBDDw — Miss Sheila 💕✨ (@janicesghost) April 18, 2024

Like, NO

Send nudes since it's National Nudes Day. lol — keisean. (@Keisean) April 19, 2024

Judging Hard

National send nudes day and i ain’t get a single nude…. Am i ugly? 🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/VBMhClseFb — Jolene’s Nephew 🤠 (@ROMELLOWORLD) April 19, 2024

Am I The Problem

Today is National Send Nudes day and I aint got a one... im losing my ✨️ — BIG 4️⃣0️⃣ (@NieshaHere) April 18, 2024

Such a Sad Day in The History of Humankind

i didn’t get any dick videos on national send nudes day…sick world we live in — papito 🦇 (@bluepantheress) April 19, 2024

NOO

Oh look….it’s National Send a Nude Day….there’s still time people 👏 — CannabisFlower (@BadCovid19) April 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)