There are all sorts of observances, both major and minor. And then there are some really wacky days, which you may not even have heard of. One such day is National Send Nudes Day. Yep, you are reading right. According to Urban Dictionary, the National Send Nudes Day celebratory definition reads, "Some people you could send nudes to would be your boyfriend, girlfriend, best friend, side hoe, or even someone you have a thing with." Netizens took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share funny tweets and messages regarding the "ways to celebrate" the day. But despite all the hullabaloo around National Send Nudes Day, do not engage in inappropriate behaviour like sharing your nude pics online, or sliding into someone's DMs with d*ck pics! Not cool. Instead, you can get on this laughter bandwagon courtesy of hilarious tweets on National Send Nudes Day. National Horny Day: Share Funny Memes and Jokes To Celebrate the Day That Brings Out Your Sensual Side.

Happy Day to You Too *Lol*

Ummm *Speechless*

Like, NO

Judging Hard

Am I The Problem

Such a Sad Day in The History of Humankind

NOO

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)