The South Africa National Cricket Team has been very clinical with their bowling performances throughout the tournament and in the first semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, the side once again proved their firepower as they restricted the South Africa National Cricket Team to just 56 runs. In the heat of the moment, Anrich Nortje gave the Afghanistan team’s captain Rashid Khan some stares as the batter was struggling to cope with the swing and pace of the Proteas bowlers. Finally, Nortje cleared the stums to dismiss Rashid Khan. South Africa advanced to their first T20 World Cup final defeating the Afghans by nine wickets. They will either face India or England in the final. Anrich Nortje Completes 50 Wickets in T20Is, Achieves Feat During SA vs AFG ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final.

Anrich Nortje, Rashid Khan Engage in Heated Altercation Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC Hindi (@icchindiofficial)

