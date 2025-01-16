The much-awaited Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 schedule has been announced on Thursday, January 16. The tournament opener will be played between the Gujarat Giants and defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Vadodara on February 14. The final of the Women's Premier League 2025 will be hosted in Mumbai on March 15. For the upcoming third edition of the Women's Premier League, four cities (Vadodara, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Lucknow) will host 22 exciting matches. Five franchises will fight for the prestigious title. WPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Pick Charlie Dean As Replacement for Injured Sophie Molineux for Third Edition of Women’s Premier League.

Women's Premier League 2025 Schedule Announced

4⃣ Cities 5⃣ Teams 2⃣2⃣ Exciting Matches Here's the #TATAWPL 2025 Schedule 🔽 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝘀 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/WUjGDft30y — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 16, 2025

