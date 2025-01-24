A strange incident happened during the Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Big Bash League 2024-25 Challenger match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Friday. Sydney Thunder batter Matthew Gilkes was adjudged run out by the third umpire. The incident happened during the fifth ball of the ninth over. Sydney Sixers bowler Jack Edwards bowled an inslanter to Matthew Gilkes. The batter opened his bat face and dabbed it past the wicketkeeper. One run was completed, and the batters decided to come back for the second. Gilkes was short of the crease at the strikers end after a superb throw from Hayden Kerr. When replays played, Jack Edwards almost made a mess after he tried to dislodge the bails before the ball could hit. Luckily, the stumps light up after the ball hits the stump. The third umpire gave marching orders to Matthew Gilkes. Talking about the match, Sydney Thunder won the thrilling clash by four wickets after Sydney Thunder chased down a target of 152 runs in 18.5 overs. Chris Lynn Crowned 'Best Hair' in BBL 2024–25 Player Survey for Second Consecutive Big Bash League Season.

Matthew Gilkes Gets Run Out

Big call, that. Matthew Gilkes was given out by third umpire after this incident at the SCG. #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/YTb0886Wn9 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 24, 2025

