Elon Musk's AI company, xAI, has unveiled its new image generator, “Aurora.” The new feature of the Grok AI chatbot was shared by X Daily (@xDaily) on December 7, 2024. DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) also posted an image created using Grok Aurora, showing its capabilities. xAI’s latest image generation tool is expected to enhance user experience. Elon Musk also said, “Just the beta version, but it will improve very fast." Grok Goes Free: Elon Musk’s xAI Rolls Out AI Chatbot to All X Users in Most Regions Including India; Check Details.

xAI’s Image Generator ‘Aurora’ Is Now Live

NEWS: xAI’s latest image generator ‘Aurora’ is now live! pic.twitter.com/wO8DZwFwTT — X Daily News (@xDaily) December 7, 2024

Image Generated Using Grok ‘Aurora’

This image was generated using Grok 'Aurora' 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9Z4SeG3w4t — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) December 8, 2024

Elon Musk Says, ‘Just the Beta Version, but It Will Improve Very Fast’

Just the beta version, but it will improve very fast — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)