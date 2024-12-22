In a significant diplomatic gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Kuwait's highest civilian award, 'The Order of Mubarak the Great,' by the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The prestigious honour was presented during an official ceremony held in Kuwait, marking a milestone in the strengthening of India-Kuwait bilateral relations. The award acknowledges Prime Minister Modi's contributions to fostering ties between the two nations, particularly in trade, cultural exchange, and regional cooperation. PM Modi in Kuwait: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Accorded Guard of Honour at Bayan Palace (See Pics and Video).

PM Narendra Modi Honoured with Kuwait's Highest Civilian Award

#WATCH | Kuwait: Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives the highest civilian award 'The Order of Mubarak the Great', from the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah in Kuwait. (Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/LNBIqEsUJc — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2024

