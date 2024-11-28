Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina condemned the killing of lawyer Saiful Islam in Chittagong during clashes between security forces and followers of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das who she called was ‘unjustly arrested’. She criticised the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government for human rights violations and unconstitutionally seizing power. Hasina called for the monk’s immediate release, blaming the government for failing to protect religious freedom and minorities. She highlighted the demolition of a temple and previous attacks on mosques, churches, and Ahmadiyya community properties. Urging unity against terror, Hasina warned of consequences if justice remains unserved. The former Prime Minister urged the people of Bangladesh to stand united. "I appeal to the countrymen; everyone should stand against this kind of terror. Stand united," she said. "It is important to ensure the safety of life and property of common people. The present power grabbers are showing failure in every field." ‘Ban ISKCON’ Plea Dismissed: Bangladesh High Court Refuses To Ban ISKCON Amid Row Over Hindu Leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachary’s Arrest.

Sheikh Hasina on Chinmoy Krishna Das Arrest

If the Yunus government, which has seized power unconstitutionally, fails to punish these terrorists, it will also face punishment for human rights violations. I appeal to the people of the country to stand united against this kind of terrorism and militancy: Sheikh Hasina.… — The Hindu (@the_hindu) November 28, 2024

আওয়ামী লীগ সভানেত্রী বঙ্গবন্ধুকন্যা শেখ হাসিনার বিবৃতিঃ চট্টগ্রামে একজন আইনজীবীকে হত্যা করা হয়েছে, এই হত্যার তীব্র প্রতিবাদ জানাচ্ছি। এই হত্যাকাণ্ডের সঙ্গে যারা জড়িত তাদেরকে খুঁজে বের করে দ্রুত শাস্তি দিতে হবে। এই ঘটনার মধ্য দিয়ে চরমভাবে মানবাধিকার লঙ্ঘিত হয়েছে। একজন… pic.twitter.com/b7yjlyj9Et — Awami League (@albd1971) November 28, 2024

