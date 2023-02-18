An exciting second day’s play awaits fans in the second Test between India and Australia, with both teams looking to gain control and dominate proceedings. Australia had a better performance with the bat on Day 1 as compared to the last Test where solid knocks by Usman Khawaja (81) and Peter Handscomb (72*) helped Australia reach a decent 263 in their first innings. Mohammed Shami was India’s best bowler, with figures of 4/60 and he was aided by Ravi Ashwin (3/57) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/68). India then saw the remainder of the overs on Day 1 with Rohit Sharma (13*) and KL Rahul (4*) out in the crease. India vs Australia 2nd Test 2023 Day 2 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs AUS Border Gavaskar Trophy Match on TV With Time in IST.

Both these batters will look to lay down a decent platform for India to build on and surpass the Australian total with a solid lead. Rohit Sharma has been in good form and will hope to recreate his batting performance from the first Test, where he hit a hundred. Rahul, in contrast, needs a good knock under his belt not just to silence detractors but also to grow in confidence. On the other hand, Australia will look for some early wickets on Day 2 to peg India back.

The visitors have a three-pronged spin attack with Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon and debutant Matthew Kuhnemann looking to make the most of the spin-friendly conditions. With the game in the balance, India and Australia will be on the lookout for some early momentum, which can be a crucial factor in determining which side finishes the day as the happier one. India have a 1-0 lead in the series courtesy of a massive victory in the Nagpur Test.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Swepson, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Lance Morris