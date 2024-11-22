India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 is here and it is time for two of the best Test-playing nations--India and Australia to battle it out and determine which of these teams are better. You can check the India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team match scorecard, here. India and Australia have a long history in Test cricket and Jasprit Bumrah and his team would take confidence in the fact that they have outplayed the Aussies on the last two occasions Down Under. While they aim for a hat-trick of Test series wins in Australia, it would be far from an easy task. On Which Channel India vs Australia Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 Test Series Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Although depleted without the likes of Rohit Sharma and potentially Shubman Gill, who earlier sustained a thumb fracture, the India national cricket team cannot be taken lightly at all. Star batter Virat Kohli, who always loves to play in Australian conditions will be among the players to watch out for along with India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah.

The Australia national cricket team on the other hand will have the edge over India, given the fact that they are playing at home. Australia will look to dent India's confidence more after Rohit Sharma and co had suffered a shock whitewash at the hands of New Zealand not many days ago. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 is also set to have massive implications on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final with Australia currently topping the standings with India in second place. IND vs AUS 2024-25 Schedule: Check List of Fixtures in India vs Australia Test Series With Venues and Match Timings in IST of Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The last time these two teams met in Test cricket was in the ICC WTC 2021-23 final where Pat Cummins and co had come out on top to clinch the coveted title for the very first time. Can Australia gain an early advantage in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 or would India continue their good run Down Under? Time to find out!

Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(wk), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran

Australia National Cricket Team: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland