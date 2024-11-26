Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: After a rain-truncated first ODI, ensured Zimbabwe took a 1-0 lead over Pakistan and are headed into the PAK vs WI 2nd ODI 2024 with their spirits high. The PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI will take place at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on November 26, and commence at 01:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Chasing 206, Pakistan were 60 for 6, when rain played spoilsport and helped Zimbabwe clinch the match by 80 runs via the DLS method. Pakistan Name Playing XI For PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI 2024, Tayyab Tahir and Abrar Ahmed Handed Debuts.

About the first ODI, Richard Ngarava's 48 off 52 helped Zimbabwe put a par total, as other batters like Sean Williams, Sikandar Razan, and Tadiwanashe Marumani failed to capitalise on starts. Meanwhile, Pakistan will need to work on their selection of shots in the second ODI if they want to deny Zimbabwe a series win, which will spell doom for the new-look Pakistan National Cricket Team.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe Squads For ODIs

Pakistan ODI squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abrar Ahmed, Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Shahnawaz Dahani, Saim Ayub, and Tayyab Tahir

Zimbabwe ODI squad: Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Blessing Muzarabani, Brandon Mavuta, Clive Madande, Dion Myers, Faraz Akram, Joylord Gumbie, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa and Trevor Gwandu.