The much-awaited 2021 edition of the Ballon d'Or is finally here and fans cannot get enough of speculating whether Lionel Messi or Robert Lewandowski would have their hands on the coveted title. Messi had won this award the last time it took place, back in 2019. He had won it for the sixth time back then, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, who has five to his name. The awards were cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, something that was believed to be unjust to Robert Lewandowski, who had a terrific 2020-21 season. He is, however, once again in the mix and it would be interesting to see if he beats Messi to win the trophy for the very first time. Ballon d'Or 2021 Ceremony: Date, Time in IST, Nominees, Online Streaming, TV Telecast in India and Other Things To Know About France Football's Yearly Awards

However, there are others like Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Chelsea's Jorginho who are eyeing to win this award. In this article, we will take a look at the live streaming details of the event in India.

When is Ballon d'Or 2021 Ceremony? Know event time, date and venue

The Ballon d’Or 2021 ceremony will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Tuesday (November 30, 2021) at 1:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to watch the live telecast of the Ballon d'Or 2021 ceremony in India?

The Ballon d'Or ceremony can be telecasted live on Star Sports in India. Star Network are the official broadcasters of the event in India and hence, Star Sports channels would provide the live telecast of this event. Countdown to Ballon d’Or 2021 Begins! France Football Gives a Glimpse of the Prized Possession Ahead of Winner Announcement! (Watch Video)

How to watch live streaming of the Ballon d'Or 2021 ceremony in India?

Since Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Ballon d'Or in India, its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar would provide live streaming of the event on its app. Apart from this, L'Equipe, a French sports daily, would provide live streaming of this event on its YouTube channel.

