Wuhan Bans Eating And Hunting Wild Animals As COVID-19 Cases Reappear in China

China Market (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Wuhan, May 21: China's Wuhan has ordered a ban on eating and hunting wild animals as the novel coronavirus cases are reappearing in the country. Chinese farmers are being offered cash to stop breeding exotic animals. According to a statement by local administration "There will be a ban on the sale and eating of terrestrial wild animals that are both in the wild as well as bred and reared." COVID-19 Mutation Fears Sparked as China Observes Changes in New Cluster of Cases.

The city has also banned hunting of wild animals, declaring Wuhan "wildlife sanctuary", with an exception for hunting by the government for "scientific research, population regulation, monitoring of epidemic diseases and other special circumstances." Coronavirus May Have Silently Existed in China as Early as Last October: Study.

The order said that no firms or persons are authorised to produce, process, use or conduct commercial operations with wildlife which are restricted. The government is also ready to pay farmers to quit breeding exotic creatures.

In January, China temporary imposed a ban on the trade of wild animals as reports suggested that COVID-19 emerged from Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan. Reports said that virus came from bats and later the pangolins were blamed.