Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] January 30 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met with the President of the Commonwealth Games Federation, Chris Jenkins OBE in Gandhinagar and discussed future development of the sports sector and upcoming international sports events to be held in India, according to a release.

During this meeting, discussions were held regarding the future development of the sports sector and upcoming international sports events to be held in India. CM Patel emphasized the role of the sustainable sports infrastructure developed in Gujarat under the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ensuring that the maximum benefits reach young athletes and sports talents.

CM Patel provided the details to the President of the Commonwealth Games Federation about the successful completion of major events such as the Khel Mahakumbh and Khelo India, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the press release stated.

CM Patel also discussed how Gujarat is preparing to host prestigious global sporting events, including the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in 2025, the Under-20 Athletics Championships in 2028, and the World Police and Fire Games in 2029.

During this meeting with CM Patel also shared information about the roadmap for the Commonwealth Games from 2026 to 2030 and the Games Reset Framework. In this context, the CM mentioned that to ease the financial burden on the host nation and ensure financial stability, we have decided to make greater use of the existing sports infrastructure for organizing the games. Chief Minister also expressed his willingness to collaborate and work together with the Commonwealth Games Federation, leveraging their expertise and knowledge in organizing international-level prestigious sports events.

The session was attended by Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Pankaj Joshi, Principal Secretary of Youth, Sports and Cultural Activities Ashwani Kumar, Director General of Sports Authority of Gujarat Ninama, and Secretary Vala, among others, the release stated. (ANI)

