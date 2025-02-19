Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): Junnar is decked up for the 395th Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebrations scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

The celebrations began in Junnar with a grand midnight firework and light show at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk.

Also Read | Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2025: BJP Sweeps Local Body Polls, PM Narendra Modi Calls It a 'Victory for Development'.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, will attend the main event at Shivneri Fort.

Meanwhile, Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik said that the police administration has made full arrangements for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebrations.

Also Read | Prakriti Lamsal Suicide: KIIT Staff Jayanti Nath Issues Apology for Her Remark on Nepal's GDP (Watch Video).

"Shivaji Jayanti celebrations have started with full festive fervour in the city. The police administration has made full arrangements since this evening, nearly 3000 police personnel and one company of state reserved police force, QRT, riot control platoons, home guards, and our senior officers have been deployed... This is an extremely sensitive area... Proper arrangements have been made accordingly..." Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik told ANI.

Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort in Pune. The renowned Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birthday is commemorated during the festival of Jayanti.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a 17th-century Indian warrior king who founded the Maratha Empire. He is considered to be one of the greatest warriors in Indian history.

In 1674, he laid the foundation of the Maratha Empire in western India after fighting fiercely with the Mughals in 1670. In addition to creating a well-organized administrative system, Shivaji Maharaj established a broad civil code for the local populace.

The day's major objective is to honour the great warrior's contribution to the restoration of the Maratha Empire and to recognize his extensive legacy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)