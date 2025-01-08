Prayagraj, January 8: In preparation for the grand Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, a mock drill was conducted in the Akhada area to enhance emergency preparedness and ensure the safety of participants and attendees. The drill carried out under the guidance of Police Additional Director General (ADG) Vaibhav Krishna, IPS was aimed to address potential emergency situations that may arise during the event. The exercise was designed to simulate various emergency scenarios, focusing on the activation of alarms, evacuation procedures, and the use of fire safety equipment.

A key objective was to train individuals on how to act swiftly and effectively during emergencies. Fire safety training was also incorporated, emphasizing the importance of coordination between fire personnel for timely rescue and response operations.

The drill saw the participation of senior police officers, including the ADG, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), and other gazetted officers and staff. Their presence underscored the importance of collaborative efforts between police, fire, and emergency response teams in ensuring the smooth operation of the event.

Meanwhile, a 65-year-old French woman, Pascal, has reached Prayagraj to participate in the Kumbh Mela. Pascal, who resides in France, has been drawn to Hinduism since childhood, revering Lord Shiva as her idol and possessing knowledge of the Bhagavad Gita and Puranas.

"I have a great attachment to the Hindu religion and Lord Shiva. I have no reason to express my attachment to Hinduism. This feeling comes from my heart," Pascal told ANI. Pascal's connection to Hinduism began in 1984 when she first visited India. Her experiences have left her so enamoured with the Sanatan tradition that she is considering becoming a sadhu.

Pascal revealed her extensive knowledge of the Kumbh Mela and its significance, including the legend of Samudra Manthan and the drop of Amrit. "I know everything about Kumbh Mela and I also have complete information about Samudra Manthan. I also have complete information about the drop of Amrit," she said.

She expressed her delight in meeting sadhus, sanyasis, and Hindus, saying, "I like meeting Sadhu Sanyasis and Hindus here."Pascal also showcased her Rudraksha necklace, a gift from a friend, which she believes offers her protection. "I am wearing a Rudraksha necklace around my neck which was given to me by my friend. Wearing it feels like it protects me," she said.

