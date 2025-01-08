Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025, Indian Railways has made special arrangements to manage the crowds at railway stations.

The Railways has launched the 'Ticket Aapke Dwar' facility to make railway tickets more accessible.

"Railway has made many special arrangements, like the provision for a mobile UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) so that devotees can access the ticket counter wherever they are in Mahakumbh... The railway commercial staff will have a mobile UTS, in which a printer will be connected to their phone... This is an attempt to manage the crowd," said Gorakhpur Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Pankaj Kumar Singh.

The Mahakumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). The Mahakumbh will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police launched an intensive checking campaign under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General of Police Vaibhav Krishna (IPS) to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of Mahakumbh 2025.

The campaign focuses on heightened surveillance of suspicious individuals and activities at key locations such as Sangam Ghat, pontoon bridges, and major intersections.

The Deputy Inspector General instructed all station in-charges to enhance vigilance in their respective jurisdictions and maintain a proactive approach to security. Special measures were implemented to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure public safety.

As part of the campaign, teams led by the Additional Superintendent of Police, Circle Officers, and Station In-charges conducted rigorous inspections of suspicious individuals, vehicles, and potential encroachments. Additional security reinforcements were deployed on pontoon bridges to bolster safety measures. (ANI)

