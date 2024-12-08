Bhairavi Jayanti is a significant occasion in Hinduism, dedicated to the worship and celebration of Mata Tripura Bhairavi, the sixth manifestation of the Mahavidyas. Tripura Bhairavi is believed to be an embodiment of the fierce and transformative power of Maa Kali, a deity associated with destruction and creation. Her divine presence brings about spiritual strength, protection, and fulfillment of desires, making her worship a powerful tool in overcoming obstacles in life. Ahead of Bhairavi Jayanti 2024, we bring you Bhairavi Jayanti 2024 date, shubh muhurat, significance and other details to know to worship and celebrate the divine power of Goddess Tripura Bhairavi. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Bhairavi Jayanti 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Who Is Maa Tripur Bhairavi?

Tripur Bhairav Jayanti on 15 Dec 2024 (Sunday). The Purnima Tithi begins at 04:48 PM on December 14 and ends at 02:31 PM on December 15. Maa Tripur Bhairavi is often regarded as a fierce form of Goddess Kali. The name “Tripur” refers to the three worlds—earth, heaven, and the underworld—while “Bhairavi” is connected to the fearsome deity Kaal Bhairav, a form of Lord Shiva, who is believed to destroy fear and protect his devotees. Just like Maa Kali, Tripura Bhairavi’s form is powerful and commanding.

Maa Tripura Bhairavi is typically depicted with three eyes and four arms, with her hair flowing freely. She holds a garland in her hands and wears a necklace made of skulls, symbolising her dominion over life and death. She is also known by many names, such as Rudra Bhairavi, Chaitanya Bhairavi, Nitya Bhairavi, Bhadra Bhairavi, Kaulesh Bhairavi, Shmashan Bhairavi, and Sampat Prada Bhairavi. These various names reflect the many facets of her divine nature, each representing different powers and aspects of her blessings.

A distinctive feature of her worship is the use of red in rituals, as the color is said to bring her special favor. Devotees believe that by invoking Maa Tripur Bhairavi with devotion and reverence, they can gain material prosperity, spiritual success, and protection from negative energies.

Significance of Worshipping Maa Tripur Bhairavi

The worship of Mata Tripura Bhairavi is known to bring numerous blessings to devotees. Chief among these is the gift of a worthy child and the achievement of success in various spheres of life. Devotees who face financial difficulties or personal challenges also seek her blessings for relief. Her divine power is said to bring an end to obstacles, ensuring that her devotees find prosperity and peace.

In addition to material blessings, worshipping Tripura Bhairavi is believed to be highly beneficial for those engaged in Shakti Sadhana (the practice of spiritual energy) and Bhakti Marg (the path of devotion). Regular chanting of her mantras, conducting rituals, and performing homa (a fire sacrifice) with devotion can invoke her blessings, fulfilling the devotee’s desires and leading them toward spiritual enlightenment. For those seeking a good marriage, Tripura Bhairavi’s worship is also known to bring about the union with a suitable partner.

Bhairavi Jayanti: Rituals and Celebrations

Bhairavi Jayanti, therefore, serves as a reminder of the power and grace of Maa Tripura Bhairavi. On this day, devotees come together to offer prayers, chant her mantras, and perform rituals in her honor. It is believed that worshipping her with devotion on Bhairavi Jayanti amplifies her blessings, bringing about success, prosperity, and protection from harm. Whether one is seeking material gain, spiritual advancement, or a harmonious life, Maa Tripura Bhairavi is regarded as a compassionate deity who bestows her grace on all who call upon her with sincere hearts.

Through her worship, devotees not only seek her blessings for worldly success but also strive to connect with her higher spiritual essence, moving closer to the divine truth that transcends the three worlds.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2024 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).