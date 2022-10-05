Happy Ravan Dahan 2022! The festival of Dussehra is celebrated on the tenth day of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month, on this day Ravana effigies are set on fire during the Pradosh period. This year the festival of Dussehra is on Wednesday, October 05, but burning the effigy of Ravana today is scriptural. Ravan Dahan should be done on Dashami Tithi only in the Pradosh period. To celebrate the day, you can share Happy Vijayadashami 2022 wishes, Dussehra 2022 greetings and messages, Happy Dussehra wishes, Dussehra 2022 Images and Wallpapers, Happy Vijayadashami WhatsApp Stickers and Dussehra special Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends online. Dussehra 2022 Wishes & SMS: Share Ram Ravan Yudh Images, Messages, WhatsApp Status and Greetings To Celebrate the Hindu Festival.

When Lord Rama was in exile, Ravana kidnapped Sita. His pot of sin and tyranny was filled. The kidnapping of Maa Sita proved to be the biggest mistake of Ravana's life. With the help of the vaanar sena, Lord Shri Ram marched on Lanka, in which a fierce battle took place. As we prepare to celebrate Dussehra 2022, here are some Happy Vijayadashami 2022 wishes, Dussehra 2022 greetings and messages, Happy Dussehra wishes, Dussehra 2022 Images and Wallpapers, Happy Vijayadashami WhatsApp Stickers and Dussehra special Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends. You can also download Dussehra WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store online. Dussehra 2022 Wishes & SMS: Share Ram Ravan Yudh Images, Messages, WhatsApp Status and Greetings To Celebrate the Hindu Festival of Vijayadashami.

The festival of Dussehra has a special significance of its own. After the end of Shardiya Navratri, the festival of Dussehra is celebrated on the tenth day of Vijayadashami. On this day Lord Rama had won the victory over Ravana. From now on this day is celebrated as Dussehra. In that war, Ravana and his entire clan were destroyed. Ravana was killed at the hands of Lord Shri Ram. There was a war between Lord Rama and Ravana for 10 days. Ravana was killed on the 10th day on Vijayadashami. You can find below the auspicious occasion of Dussehra 2022. Share these Jai Shri Ram images and HD wallpapers, wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages and SMS with your loved ones:

Happy Dussehra 2022 Images and Wallpapers

Dussehra 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Happy Dussehra 2022 Wishes in English

Dussehra 2022 Greetings and Wishes (File Image)

Happy Dussehra 2022 Greetings in Marathi

Dussehra Greetings in Marathi (File Image)

Happy Ravan Dahan 2022 Photos

Happy Dussehra 2022 (File Image)

Happy Ravan Dahan 2022 Wallpapers

Dussehra 2022 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Dussehra 2022 Greetings! Celebrate the Victory of Good Over Evil by Sharing Wishes on This Day

Now on the day of Vijayadashami, two auspicious yogas, Sukarma and Dhriti, are being formed. In astrology, both these yogas are considered very auspicious. It is believed that with this yoga the importance of the day increases even more.

