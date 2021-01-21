Jason Derulo Falling Down the Stairs at the US Presidential Inauguration Is Fake! Know Truth Behind the Viral Meme Pic

The much-awaited US Presidential Inauguration was finally held on January 20, on the West Front of the US Capitol building in Washington, DC. Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. Kamala Harris also took oath as the new Vice President, becoming the first woman, Black person and first Asian-American to serve in the position. While there were many things from the ceremony that made the virtual event so remarkable, one old picture has appeared on the internet—Jason Derulo falling down the stairs at the Presidential Inauguration. This is officially the internet joke that does not seem to die anytime soon. The American singer did not fall down the stairs, and the viral image is fake. In this article, know the truth behind the viral meme pic that often surface on the internet.

US Presidential Inauguration gave the internet some memorable moments. Be it Vice President Kamala Harris’ purple coat or her niece, Meena Harris’ husband Nikolas Ajagu’s pair of Dior Air Jordan 1s, social media users, had quite a fun watching the event from home. Some viral memes as well took over Twitter. But American singer, Jason Derulo certainly did not fall on the stairs at the Presidential Inauguration.

Jason Derulo Falling Down the Stairs at the US Presidential Inauguration

Jason Derulo just fell down at The Inauguration pic.twitter.com/HlvO57XeRy — ! (@shOoObz) January 20, 2021

Jason Derulo Has Fallen Down the Stairs?

BREAKING: Jason Derulo has fallen down the stairs at Joe Biden’s #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/XBCB99SKFK — Whistle (@WhistleSports) January 20, 2021

Photoshopped!

Jason Derulo Has Fallen Down The Stairs at the Presidential Innaguration! pic.twitter.com/FmzEvs3rac — louise (@bakerhdIey) January 20, 2021

Jason Derulo has fallen down the stairs refers to a viral photograph of a man in a white suit tumbling headfirst down a flight of red stairs at the Cannes Film Festival in 2011. The man has not been identified, but many believe he resembles the singer Jason Derulo, which inspired many memes. This joke first started in 2015, when someone randomly decided that the man in the white suit looked like Jason and tweeted that he fell down the steps of Met Gala. The same joke was repeated at the Met Gala in 2018, in Golden Globes to the Grammys to even the 2020 Emmys. And now the US Presidential Inauguration.

Jason Derulo Fallen Down the Stairs at the Emmys

Jason Derulo has fallen down the stairs at the Emmys on Zoom pic.twitter.com/4ev1CWJlZN — Kyle Harris (@heykyleharris) September 20, 2020

Jason Derulo Fallen Down the Stairs at the Golden Globes

Jason Derulo has fallen down the stairs at the Golden Globes!!! pic.twitter.com/diw9sP0mBb — guy (@gmrdth) January 5, 2020

He is not Jason, but the meme literally will not die. So, the next time, someone shares ‘Jason Derulo Has Fallen Down the Stairs,’ be a little vigilant and know, this viral photo managed to generate buzz on the internet, every time it is circulated. This isn’t, in fact, Jason!

Fact check

Claim : Jason Derulo has fallen down the stairs at the US Presidential Inauguration. Conclusion : Jason Derulo falling down the stairs at the Presidential Inauguration is fake. The image is officially an internet joke that appeared in several events. The American singer did not fall down the stairs, and the viral pic is fake. Full of Trash Clean

