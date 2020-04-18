Viral Videos of the Week: Travel From Home to Handstand Challenge, 7 Clips That Kept Netizens Occupied During Quarantine

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

How are you quarantining? It is incredibly boring, right? We can feel you, as we all are in this together. The time is undoubtedly difficult, but like many things else, this too shall pass. Before we begin revisiting the viral videos that enthralled us this week, pat your back first, for you have come this far, being at home and following the protocol of staying indoors. Many countries which are severely hit by the novel coronavirus are under lockdown in a bid to contain the spread. With no vaccine to treat the virus being immediately available, social distancing and staying at home are the ways through which we can stop the spread. People are co-operating well with the officials with dedicatedly staying at home. With the help of social media, they are in touch with near ones and also keeping themselves entertained during this time. Many clips are running viral this week, but we look at the top seven that insanely went viral. Travel from home to handstand challenge, here are the videos that kept netizens occupied during the quarantine.

1. Quarantining With Pets

Since everyone is at home, they are spending quality time with their pets. People have shared many videos on social media showing how they are quarantining with their dogs and cats at home. Like this video, where the good doggo is all dressed up and enjoying watching The Lion King. How adorable!

2. Travelling From Home

Travel lovers were really missing the time when they explored many parts and countries across the world. But more than anything it seems, they miss flying. Hence, people on TikTok are creating a flying experience by sitting at their laundry room, living room and everywhere possible at their home.

3. Ghanaian Woman, Tired of Sex, Rants in Video

An angry Ghanaian woman, tired of having sex, rants in a viral video. She says, their “men have been fuc*ing them too much.” The woman called out the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa to end the lockdown with immediate effect because her partner is having too much sex with her throughout the day.

4. Captain Tom Moore

The 99-year-old, WWII Veteran, Captain Tom Moore, raised $16 million for NHS workers by walking 100 laps of his garden in eastern England. His humble mission to support the healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic became a national rallying point.

5. Handstand Challenge

Simone Biles with the handstand challenge 😳 pic.twitter.com/4RT3aaQNcy — Athlete Swag (@AthleteSwag) April 12, 2020

No, it is not the only handstand; there is a twist in this challenge. While doing the handstand, you will have to either remove your pants or wear a tee. Yes, and people across social media happily participated in this viral challenge.

6. Pink Flamingos Arrive in Navi Mumbai

Mysterious ways of Nature? Mumbai backwaters, as seen from Seawoods Complex in Nerul. Every year 100s of pink flamingos migrate to this spot. But this year, numbers are truly spectacular. It’s mystery, sitting 1000s of miles away, how did flamingos come to know about the change? pic.twitter.com/SZiVSH49j0 — Harinder S Sikka (@sikka_harinder) April 16, 2020

Navi Mumbaikars in India was blessed with a mesmerising view this week. Hundreds of beautiful pink flamingos were captured flocking together. The beauties were seen near Seawoods Complex in Nerul.

7. Italian Neighbours Enjoy Drinks in Quarantine

Video of families standing in their balconies clinging glasses has gone viral on social media platforms. They attached glasses to poles and then stretched it to their balconies. This quarantine is surely making people use their creativity like never before!

These are the seven videos that have captured millions of hearts, keeping everyone occupied during the quarantine. Stay home, stay happy! Let us wait for what the coming week has to offer us. Until then, enjoy your weekend!