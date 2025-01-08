Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, recently shared a humorous moment with a cow owner outside his gym. Dressed casually, Ibrahim was interacting with photographers when he playfully asked the cow (Laxmi), "What do you want?" The owner asked for a tip (baksheesh), to which the star kid jokingly pointed to the paparazzi, suggesting they pay instead. When the cow owner called him a "big actor," Ibrahim jokingly denied it, saying, “Kaunsa actor, kaay ka actor hoon main? (What actor?)” The cow owner further said that he is the son of a big actor, to which Ibrahim replied, "Papa hain, main nahi hoon naa (My father is a big actor, but not me)." Ibrahim also cheekily asked the fans take away paparazzi. FYI, Ibrahim is all set to make his Bollywood debut in Sarzameen. New Pair Alert! Ibrahim Ali Khan Gently Hugs Sreeleela, As He Performs ‘Kissik’ Step From ‘Pushpa 2’ Song (Watch Video).

Ibrahim Ali Khan's Fun Banter With A Cow Owner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)