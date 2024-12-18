A tragic incident occurred at Chennai Port on December 17 when a car plunged into the sea while reversing. The driver, identified as Mohammed Sakhi, is currently missing. During the incident, a naval personnel who was in the vicinity managed to escape with injuries. Search operations are underway, led by the Coast Guard and local authorities, to locate the missing driver. The police have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the accident and any potential lapses in safety protocols at the port. Chennai: 2 Men Arrested for Harassing Food Delivery Woman at Night in Kolathur After Placing Lewd Order for Biryani.

Car Falls Into Sea While Reversing Near Port

Tamil Nadu: At Chennai port, a car fell into the sea while reversing, leaving driver Mohammed Sakhi missing. A naval personnel escaped with injuries. Search operations are underway, and local police are investigating the incident to determine the cause (Date: 17-12-2024) pic.twitter.com/RgrFUDk090 — IANS (@ians_india) December 18, 2024

