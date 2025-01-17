In a major crackdown on corruption within the Revenue Department, the Haryana government has taken action against 370 Patwaris, also known as Lekhpals, involved in corrupt practices. A list of these corrupt officials has been released by the Additional Chief Secretary, revealing that many of them had employed private assistants to extort money from the public. Reports indicate that these assistants collected payments from individuals in exchange for carrying out official duties. This move marks a significant step towards addressing corruption, with investigations set to be completed within 15 days. Haryana Government Forms Committee To Explore Creation of New Districts, Tehsils and Sub-Tehsils in State.

Haryana Acts Against 370 Corrupt Patwaris

Haryana government takes action against 370 corrupt Patwaris in the Revenue Department. A list has been released, revealing widespread corruption, with many employing assistants. Reports are expected within 15 days pic.twitter.com/4WL3r0MSeq — IANS (@ians_india) January 17, 2025

370 Lekhpals Named in Corruption Crackdown

हरियाणा राज्य में 370 भ्रष्ट लेखपाल हैं। खुद एडिशनल चीफ सेक्रेट्री ने इनकी लिस्ट जारी की है। इन लेखपालों ने अपने नीचे 170 प्राइवेट व्यक्ति रखे हुए हैं, जो काम के बदले लोगों से पैसा वसूलते हैं। संभवतः ऐसा पहली बार है, जब किसी सरकार के अफसर ने घूसखोरी की बात कुबूली है। pic.twitter.com/M6OZPkmgLn — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 17, 2025

