A disturbing incident has emerged from the Mahakumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. A video that went viral on social media shows a police officer throwing mud into the prasad being prepared at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav also shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter). In his post, Akhilesh Yadav said that the "public should take notice" of such incidents. Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Authorities Gear Up for Amrit Snan on Vasant Panchami, VIP Movement Restricted on February 3 After Stampede Incident.

Cop Throws Mud in Prasad at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj

A Police Office Throws Mud in Prasad at Mahakumbh, Prayagraj ⏺ Religious sanctity must be protected, Authorities must act strictly. ⏺ though his motive is unknown.#MahaKumbh2025 #MahakumbhUpdate #mahakumbhprayagraj #Police #Prasad pic.twitter.com/ErvjxObmWE — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) January 30, 2025

Public Should Take Notice, Says Akhilesh Yadav

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)