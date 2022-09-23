The Equinox occurs twice in a year, once in spring and once in autumn. The September Equinox or Autumnal Equinox 2022 will fall on September 23. This marks the beginning of the fall season when the Northern Hemisphere steps into the shadows and the Earth's axis is inclined neither away from nor towards the Sun. The beginning of the fall season is celebrated by a lot of people, with many preparing and getting excited about the approaching winters. The September Equinox generally falls between September 21 and 24. After this Fall Equinox, the days start becoming shorter than the nights as the nightfall arrives earlier. In many cultures and faiths in the world, this Equinox is marked with fall rituals, holidays and celebrations. To celebrate the first day of fall 2022, share these quotes and sayings with all your loved ones. Fall Season 2022 Food Ideas: Try Out These Delicious Recipes on Autumn Equinox To Celebrate the Changing Season (Watch Videos)

Autumn Equinox 2022 Quotes & Sayings

Happy Autumn Equinox 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: “Autumn Leaves Don’t Fall, They Fly. They Take Their Time and Wander on This Their Only Chance To Soar.” – Delia Owens

Autumn Equinox 2022 Quotes

September Equinox 2022 Quotes & Sayings

Quote Reads: "The Heat of Autumn Is Different From the Heat of Summer. One Ripens Apples, the Other Turns Them to Cider.” – Jane Hirshfield

Autumn Equinox 2022 Sayings

Quotes for First Day of Fall 2022 (File Image)

Quote Reads: “Is Not This a True Autumn Day? Just the Still Melancholy That I Love—That Makes Life and Nature Harmonize.” – George Eliot

September Equinox 2022 Quotes

Autumn Equinox 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: “And All the Lives We Ever Lived and All the Lives To Be Are Full of Trees and Changing Leaves…” – Virginia Woolf

First Day of Fall 2022 Quotes

Autumn Equinox 2022 Sayings (File Image)

Quote Reads: “It’s the First Day of Autumn! A Time of Hot Chocolatey Mornings, and Toasty Marshmallow Evenings, and, Best of All, Leaping Into Leaves!” – Winnie the Pooh

