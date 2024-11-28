India national cricket team batter KL Rahul cheekily expressed his interest in playing for the Indian Super League (ISL) club, Bengaluru FC, which is co-owned by Delhi Capitals (DC) co-owner Parth Jindal (JSW Group). The senior cricketer shared a clip on his Instagram story where he showcased his football skills during the first Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. In reply, Bengaluru FC took to their social media handle 'X' (formerly Twitter), where they appreciate Rahul's football skills. However, the club cheekily asked the Indian cricketer if he would consider a loan move or not. The light-hearted moment between Rahul and Bengaluru FC has been going viral on social media. Indian Cricketer KL Rahul Showcases His Football Skills With Cricket Ball During IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 4 (Watch Video).

KL Rahul's Instagram Story

KL Rahul's Instagram story. (Photo credits: Instagram/klrahul)

Bengaluru FC's Cheeky Reply on KL Rahul's Instagram Story

