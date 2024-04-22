Hardik Pandya has been the mainstay of Mumbai Indians since his debut in the franchise in 2015. Since then, he has been part of four title winning campaigns of MI in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. He was released in 2022 when he moved to Gujarat Titans but returned back this season as the captain of the franchise. Against the match against Rajasthan Royals, he completed his 100 matches for MI franchise. Lasith Malinga gifted him a special jersey ahead of the match to make his milestone more special. Hardik Pandya Completes 100 Matches For Mumbai Indians, Achieves Feat During RR vs MI IPL 2024.

Hardik Pandya Presented Special Jersey By Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga presents a special jersey to Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya, playing his 💯th match for the side 💙👏 Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/Mb1gd0UfgA#TATAIPL | #RRvMI | @hardikpandya7 | @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/Dg5GBTDFsN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 22, 2024

