A small plane crashed into the roof of a commercial building in Fullerton, California, on Thursday, killing two and injuring 18, according to police spokesperson Kristy Wells. The crash occurred at a warehouse occupied by Michael Nicholas Designs, a furniture upholstery manufacturer. Firefighters battled the blaze caused by the crash and evacuated nearby businesses. The building, housing sewing machines and textile supplies, suffered significant damage. Ten people were hospitalised, while eight were treated on-site. Authorities have yet to determine the type of aircraft or whether the injured were onboard or in the building. Investigations are ongoing to identify the cause of the crash and assess further risks in the area. Pattaya Bus Crash: Bus Carrying 37 Passengers Crashes Into Pole on Highway in Thailand, 27 Russian Tourists Injured; Terrifying Videos Surface.

Fullerton Plane Crash

BREAKING: Two people have died in Fullerton, California, plane crash. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 3, 2025

BREAKING: A small plane has crashed into a commercial warehouse near Fullerton Airport, along Raymer Ave. There are reported casualties, firefighters battling a 4 alarm fire pic.twitter.com/8XGgfBaLTL — Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) January 2, 2025

