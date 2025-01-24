For the first time in 16 months, Palestinians have gathered for Friday prayers at the Grand Omari Mosque in the Old City of Gaza, marking a significant moment of relief and recovery as the region breathes after the end of the Israeli military aggression. The historic mosque, which has been a focal point of religious and cultural heritage, had been closed to worshippers due to the ongoing violence and insecurity. Gaza Ceasefire-for-Hostage Release Deal: Israeli Delegation in Cairo for Talks on 2nd Phase of Cease Fire, Say Sources.

Palestinians Return for Friday Prayers at Grand Omari Mosque

For the first time in 16 months, Palestinians gather for Friday prayers at the Grand Omari Mosque in the Old City of #Gaza following the end of the Israeli aggression. pic.twitter.com/T7bgNyBLjP — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) January 24, 2025

