India's Likely XI for 1st T20I vs England: The India men's national cricket team will return to action in the shortest format when they take on England in a five-match series, that kickstarts with the IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 that is scheduled to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on January 22. India had a tremendously successful year in T20I cricket, the highlight of which was winning the coveted T20 World Cup 2024 title following a thrilling win over South Africa in the final. Post the T20 World Cup 2024 which saw Rohit Sharma retire from the format, Suryakumar Yadav took over captaincy of the India national cricket team in the shortest format and has had a pretty successful stint so far. India has won bilateral series against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and South Africa and looks formidable. India's Squad for T20I Series vs England Announced: Mohammed Shami Returns After Recovery from Injury, Jasprit Bumrah Rested; Axar Patel Named Vice-Captain.

Earlier this month, India announced their squad for the five-match T20I series and among others, it included the long-awaited return of premier pacer Mohammed Shami. The fast bowler was sidelined after the 2023 ODI World Cup due to an ankle injury for which he needed surgery and has been out of international cricket for more than a year. It will be interesting to see if he makes it to India's playing XI straightaway in conditions very familiar to him, given the fact that he plays for Bengal in domestic cricket.

Fans would know that England are a side that cannot be taken lightly, especially in the shortest format of the game. Packed with explosive players right from the top order, Jos Buttler and co will look to put up an impressive show in the IND vs ENG five-match series. Plus, the England cricketers aren't strangers to Indian conditions, having been integral parts of several IPL franchises over the years. Two colossal forces in T20I cricket collide and it will surely be a treat to watch. In this article, we shall look at India's playing XI for the 1st T20I against England. How To Buy India vs England Tickets Online and Offline? Check Details To Buy Tickets for IND vs ENG 2025 T20I Series.

Top-Order: The India national cricket team management is unlikely to tinker with the opening combination of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. Although Abhishek Sharma has not been the best of forms, there's no question about the talent he possesses and will open alongside Sanju Samson, who, on the other hand, has seemingly cemented that spot for himself after superb performances against Bangladesh and South Africa. At number three, India will have Tilak Varma and he will look to continue from where he left in South Africa.

Middle-Order: Captain Suryakumar Yadav will be the mainstay of India's middle order and he will have the services of Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya as well as Nitish Kumar Reddy alongside him. The three will form a power-packed Indian middle-order, one that can accelerate the run rate at any given stage of the match. On Which Channel India vs England 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch IND vs ENG T20Is and ODI Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy will be the two pace-bowling all-rounders in India's playing XI in the 1st T20I against England. It will be interesting to see if Washington Sundar is picked as well, given his all-round skills and should he is selected, India might have just one frontline spinner in Varun Chakaravarthy with Ravi Bishnoi likely to sit out. India vs England 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs ENG T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami are expected to be the two main pacers for India in the first T20I against England. Arshdeep Singh has cemented his spot as a pace-bowling mainstay in the shortest format and it will be interesting to see if Mohammed Shami makes his return. Should Mohammed Shami not be picked, India can opt for Harshit Rana as well. The spin department will be spearheaded by Varun Chakaravarthy at a venue where he has picked a lot of wickets in IPL.

India's Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I vs England:

Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami/Harshit Rana

