India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The ongoing first Test of the five-match series between India and Australia is being played at the Optus Stadium in Perth. On the opening day of the IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024, both countries shared an even day, with bowlers mostly dominating sessions by session. India stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah opted to bat first on a challenging Perth pitch. However, Bumrah's decision backfired as India were bundled out for just 150 runs. The Australian pace trio of Mitchell Starc, captain Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood were relentless against Indian batters.

Hazlewood took a four-wicket haul, whereas Cummins and Starc bagged two wickets apiece. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh also claimed two wickets as the visitors were all out for under 200 runs. For India, opener KL Rahul made 26 runs, whereas wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (37 off 78 balls) and Nitish Reddy (41 off 59) were the top run-getters in the first innings.

In Australia's first innings, Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah, debutant Harshit Rana, and Mohammed Siraj dismantled the hosts' batting attack. Stand-in captain Bumrah provided the perfect start as he removed openers Usman Khawaja (8), debutant Nathan McSweeney (13), and Steve Smith (0) inside the first seven overs. Debutant Harshit Rana removed Travis Head for 11 runs as the host slumped to 31-4 inside the first 12 overs.

Bumrah bagged his four wicket after he removed skipper Pat Cummins (3), whereas Mohammed Siraj picked up two crucial wickets of Marnus Labuschagne (2) and Mitchell Marsh (6) as India ended Day 1 on a high note with Australia reeling at 67-7.

Squads:

India National Cricket Team Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia National Cricket Team Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.