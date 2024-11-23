Even though the Indian batting lineup struggled against the Aussie bowling in the first inning the Indian pacers also gave the same treatment to the hosts. Now its up to Jaiswal and KL Rahul to give India a nice start.
OUT! Finally, Harshit Rana gets his man, and Mitchell Starc's defiant knock comes to an end. Starc stayed for 112 balls, which included a 25-run stand with Josh Hazlewood for the last-wicket. Rana on debut claimed three wickets, however it was Jasprit Bumrah, who rocked Australia taking his 11th five-wicket haul. Mitchell Starc c Pant b Harshit Rana 26(112)
Mitchell Starc has been the shining light in this Australia's first innings. Starc's 24 has ensured that India's lead is cut down below 50. Josh Hazlewood, too, has played his part in this 77-ball partnership. India have called debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy to bowl, and provide a breakthrough.
This has been a frustrating partnership for India, with both Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood adding 16 runs while taking 47 balls to do so. Starc and Harshit Rana also engaged in some banter, with the pacer hitting the Australian bowler's helmet and gloves on multiple occasions.
India have brought in fielders to apply pressure on Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, all while peppering them with short-ball. Both Australian players have managed to survive 23 balls so far and add crucial eight runs which will surely irritate Team India.
OUT! Harshit Rana gets his second wicket. Nathan Lyon's resistance comes to an end on five. Lyon looked to play the short ball over third man but could only manage to find KL Rahul's hand. Josh Hazlewood is the new man in for Australia. Nathan Lyon c Rahul b Harshit Rana 5(16)
OUT! Bumrah provides India with a breakthrough first-up. The dangerous Alex Carey falls for 21. With this Bumrah has also picked his 11th Test fifer in just 42 Tests. Carey looking to push the ball away, found himself beaten by movement, that caught the bat's edge. Alex Carey c Pant b Jasprit Bumrah 21(31)
Harshit Rana bowled the first over of Day 2, where Alexy Carey could have lost his wicket, but the ball managed to frisk past the stumps after taking an outside edge. Jasprit Bumrah and Co will want to keep Australia's total below 100 and take a 50-odd lead.
After a chaotic Day 1, both India and Australia will look to gain momentum heading into the moving day, which will be day two of the IND vs AUS 1st Test at Perth. Australia are seven down, but still has Alex Carey in the middle, while India would want to get rid of the Australian tail quickly.
India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The ongoing first Test of the five-match series between India and Australia is being played at the Optus Stadium in Perth. On the opening day of the IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024, both countries shared an even day, with bowlers mostly dominating sessions by session. India stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah opted to bat first on a challenging Perth pitch. However, Bumrah's decision backfired as India were bundled out for just 150 runs. You can check the India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team match scorecard, here. The Australian pace trio of Mitchell Starc, captain Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood were relentless against Indian batters. Fans React to India vs Australia Live Telecast Quality and Graphics on Star Sports, Compare it With Fox Sports.
Hazlewood took a four-wicket haul, whereas Cummins and Starc bagged two wickets apiece. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh also claimed two wickets as the visitors were all out for under 200 runs. For India, opener KL Rahul made 26 runs, whereas wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (37 off 78 balls) and Nitish Reddy (41 off 59) were the top run-getters in the first innings.
In Australia's first innings, Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah, debutant Harshit Rana, and Mohammed Siraj dismantled the hosts' batting attack. Stand-in captain Bumrah provided the perfect start as he removed openers Usman Khawaja (8), debutant Nathan McSweeney (13), and Steve Smith (0) inside the first seven overs. Debutant Harshit Rana removed Travis Head for 11 runs as the host slumped to 31-4 inside the first 12 overs.
Bumrah bagged his four wicket after he removed skipper Pat Cummins (3), whereas Mohammed Siraj picked up two crucial wickets of Marnus Labuschagne (2) and Mitchell Marsh (6) as India ended Day 1 on a high note with Australia reeling at 67-7. Mohammed Siraj-Marnus Labuschagne Heated Moment: Indian Pacer Charges At Australian Batter During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024.
Squads:
India National Cricket Team Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.
Australia National Cricket Team Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.