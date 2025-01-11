Mohammed Shami has reportedly been selected in the India national cricket team squad for the IND vs ENG T20I series 2025. The pacer has been out of action in international cricket since featuring for the Men in Blue in November 2023 when India had lost the ODI World Cup final to Australia. He was out with an ankle surgery for which he also had surgery and now, is back in the mix once again. This is a massive boost for the India national cricket team, especially with important assignments like the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ahead. India vs England 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs ENG T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The 34-year-old pacer, according to a report in The Indian Express, has made a comeback to the India national cricket team and will be seen in action in the IND vs ENG five-match T20I series, which starts in Kolkata on January 22. Mohammed Shami was earlier ruled out of contention for the IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 by the BCCI. He returned to action in domestic cricket post his ankle surgery and featured for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and also the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Shami's absence was deeply felt Down Under where India suffered a humiliating 1-3 series defeat to lose the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 after 10 years. On Which Channel India vs England 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch IND vs ENG T20Is and ODI Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

The report further added that Dhruv Jurel was included in the India T20I squad as a backup wicketkeeper for Sanju Samson, who dazzled in South Africa with two centuries to his name in what was a highly-entertaining five-match series last year in November. Nitish Kumar Reddy, who had a memorable Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 where he struck his maiden international century in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, too has been included in the squad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2025 07:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).