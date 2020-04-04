MS Dhoni Wife, Kids and Net Worth: Who Is Sakshi and Ziva Dhoni? How Many Bikes Does Dhoni Own? FAQs About Former Indian Captain's Personal Life Answered!

MS Dhoni With Wife Sakshi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is widely considered to one of the greatest wicket-keeper batsmen to have played the game. The only captain to win all three ICC trophies, Mahi as he is popularly called is a living legend. He has played 350 ODI games for India scoring 10773 runs in the process at a staggering average of 50.53. In addition to his fifty over format exploits, he has bagged 4876 runs in 90 tests and 1617 T20 International runs. His peculiar style of batting combined with nerves of steel make him one of the greatest modern-day finishers. In this article, we take a look at some of the frequently asked FAQs about MS Dhoni. MS Dhoni Is Very Down to Earth, a Legend and a Role Model, Says Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Krunal Pandya.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni had a very modest start to his international career back in 2004 against Bangladesh. His rise through the ranks started with the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa where he was given the captaincy of a young side. He won that tournament and became a household name. This marked the beginning of the Dhoni era in Indian cricket where he took several tough calls which led to exits for several experienced players. His next big catch was the 2011 World Cup in India under the management of Gary Kirsten. It was during this period that the Indian team rose to its peak of the test rankings. He completed the trio of ICC trophies with a win in the Champions Trophy in England back in 2013. Wasim Jaffer Reveals MS Dhoni Wanted to Earn Just 30 Lakh to Live Peacefully in Ranchi.

The Chennai Super Kings has been one of the most successful teams of the Indian Premier League and the credit for their success goes to one man – Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The prime example of his calmness is the way he led the Chennai boys to victory post their 2-year exile. In addition to his achievements on the field, Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a brand is equally powerful. He is a poster boy back in his home state of Jharkhand. A biopic depicting his struggles was a blockbuster and the crowds cheering his name every time he steps on the field is unparalleled.

Who is M S Dhoni’s Wife?

M S Dhoni is married to Sakshi Dhoni Rawat. The couple got married on 4th July 2010 in Dehradun, Uttarakhand in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. Sakshi is a schoolmate of M S Dhoni in DAV Shyamli and was studying hotel management at the time of her marriage.

How many kids does M S Dhoni have?

M S Dhoni has a daughter named Ziva Dhoni born on 6th February 2015. He was not present at the time of her birth since he was captaining the Indian team at the 2015 World Cup in Australia.

How many Bikes does M S Dhoni own?

M S Dhoni is known for his fantastic bike collection and he has built a bike museum in his house in Ranchi to keep them safe. The collection includes Confederate Hellcat X132, Ducati 1098, Kawasaki Ninja ZX14R, Harley Davidson Fatboy, and Yamaha YZF600 Thundercat.

What is MS Dhoni's Net Worth?

MS Dhoni is one of the well-known cricketers around the world and as of in 2020, the former Indian captain has a net worth of INR 760 crore. The CSK captain also has numerous endorsement deals through his several business ventures.