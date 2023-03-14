Al-Nassr takes on Abha in the quarter-finals of the King Cup of Champions with the Saudi Arabian giants looking to return to winning ways. A 1-0 loss suffered at the hands of Al-Ittihad in the league saw the side drop to second in the points table with 46 points from 20 games. Although they are well-placed in the title race, the team will, for now, shift its focus to winning Cup games. Rudi Garcia’s side have not won the competition since 1990 and hence this represents a fascinating opportunity for the team to do well here. Cristiano Ronaldo will make his first appearance in the competition since moving to Saudi Arabia from Manchester United. Al-Nassr versus Abha starts at 8:00 pm IST. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Abha, King's Cup 2022-23 Clash? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo was frustrated with the lack of opportunities in the game against Al-Ittihad. The Portuguese legend will be hoping for a far better day at work against Abha and it will only be possible if the likes of Luiz Gustavo and Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem are accorded space in midfield. Alvaro Gonzalez, at the heart of defence is a key player for the team, with his ability to pass between the lines crucial.

Abha are 12th in the league table currently, but their recent form has been nothing short of woeful. They have lost four out of their last five games and it is an uphill task for them to fight against their much-fancied opponent this evening. Felipe Caicedo is a goal-scoring threat and his partnership with playmaker Saad Bguir will be very important. What is King’s Cup Tournament in Football? Know History, Format of 2023 Edition As Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Debut in the Tourney.

When is Al-Nassr vs Abha, King Cup 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Al-Nassr vs Abha King Cup 2023 match will be played at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh. The game will be held on March 14 (Tuesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Nassr vs Abha, King Cup 2022-23 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcast rights of the King Cup 2022-23 in India. Hence, fans can watch live telecast of the Al-Nassr vs Abha match on the Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 channels in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Nassr vs Abha, King Cup 2022-23 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide live streaming of this contest. Fans in India can watch online live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Abha match in the King Cup 2022-23 on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Expect Cristiano Ronaldo to be on the scoresheet and Al-Nassr to dominate the game from the onset. Their focus will certainly be on the league, though, where they have a lot to catch up on.

