Mumbai, May 20: Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to be announced later this year. However, the latest leaks have already revealed the key details of the upcoming devices.

As per recent reports, both Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will feature a flat OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 Smartphones Colours Leaked Ahead of Official July Launch.

The Google Pixel 8 series is expected to be powered by a Tensor G3 processor and a Mali-G715 GPU. It will also support UFS 4.0 storage.

For photos and videos, both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will sport a 50MP Samsung GN2 sensor on the back and an 11MP selfie camera on the front.

While the Pixel 8 will feature a 12MP primary camera, the Pixel 8 Pro will come with a 64MP primary sensor. Additionally, the Pro model will retain the 48MP Samsung camera with 5X telephoto lens

Both smartphones will get an ‘Adaptive torch’ that dynamically adjusts the flash intensity. Reportedly, the company is also planning to add a thermometer sensor. vivo X90S Confirmed, Design Details Revealed Ahead of Official Launch Date Announcement.

The Google Pixel 8 will sport a 6.1-inch OLED display with a full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,400 nits of brightness. On the other hand, the Google 8 Pro will get a 6.7-inch OLED screen with QHD+ (2,992 x 1,344 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 490 PPI pixel density. Both are likely to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

