Masik Durgashtami is an auspicious day for the Hindu community and holds great significance as the day is dedicated to worship Goddess Durga. Durgashtami occurs every month on Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha, when Moon is visible. As per religious beliefs, the eighth day is dedicated to Goddess Durga or Shakti. This day is believed to be an auspicious day to worship Goddess Durga for overcoming obstacles, for strength, and spiritual upliftment. In January 2025, the Masik Durgashtami falls on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. Masik Durgashtami 2025 Calendar: Know Durga Ashtami Fasting Dates, Auspicious Tithi and Important Rituals Dedicated to Worshipping Goddess Durga.

On this sacred day, devotees worship Goddess Durga by observing a fast and seeking her blessings. In this article, let’s know more about Masik Durgashtami date in January 2025 and the significance of this annual event dedicated to Goddess Durga. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Masik Durgashtami 2025 Date in January and Ashtami Tithi

Masik Durgashtami in January 2025 falls on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. The Pausha Shukla Ashtami tithi begins at 06:23 PM on January 6 and ends at 04:26 AM, January 7.

Masik Durgashtami Puja Rituals

Devotees should wake up early in the morning, take a holy bath and wear clean clothes

Take a wooden plank, place an idol of Goddess Durga, light a ghee diya and offer red colour flowers to the Goddess

On the day of Masik Durgashtami, devotees observe a fast. They offer prayers by chanting Mantras and reciting Durga Chalisa.

Many devotees consume only fruits, milk, and light sattvic food.

In this fast, devotees should offer homemade prasad such as Halwa Kheer Poori and Chana.

Recite mantras dedicated to Goddess Durga and chant Durga Mata Aarti.

After completing all the puja rituals, devotees break their fast and distribute the prasad.

Masik Durgashtami Significance

Masik Durgashtami holds great significance for devotees of Goddess Durga. As per religious beliefs, it is said that devotees who observe a fast on this day and blessed with good luck and prosperity. Devotees seek protection from evil and invoke power, wisdom, and courage in their lives. It is believed that by observing the fast on the day of Masik Durgashtami, devotees overcome fears, and achieve prosperity.

