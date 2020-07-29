The bond you share with your sister is something that often surpasses the one that you have with your best friend. And respecting the same relation, National Sisters' Day is marked every year on the first Sunday of August. Yes, it is the same day when parts of the world, including India, observe Friendship Day. This year, National Sisters' Day will be celebrated on August 2. Ahead of this celebration, we tell you the history, significance and how you can celebrate it. 5 Things You Can Gift Your Sister to Make the Day Special For Her.

There is no specific reason or history to mark this day, but just as every relation in the world has its unique place and needs to be appreciated, Sisters Day is a similar observance. As the day pretty much says it all, it is celebrated by sisters, who may not be biologically related but even among those who grow into sharing a sisterly bond. An elder sister acts like a mother to the younger one, her care always shadows over you, and she is someone with whom you can share your every secret before it is unveiled to parents. So having an elder sister is a blessing. Best Quotes and Messages to Share With Your Sisters Celebrating Sisterhood.

This day is all about appreciating the sisterhood in the family. So on this day, you can call up all your sisters and express how much they mean to you. Look back at the things you enjoyed in childhood, tell them how much you miss them and just let them know that you'll be there for one another. Sisters are like best friends you have in a family, and that is surely a blessing. You can always turn to them for family problems or relationship advice or if some convincing is needed for your parents in some issues. So hold your sisters close and honour your sisterhood this coming weekend! Wishing all lovely sisters, Happy Sisters' Day 2020!

