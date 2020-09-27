National Chocolate Milk Day is observed on September 27 to celebrate the beverage. In the late 1680s, an Irish-born physician by the name of Sir Hans Sloane invented the chocolate beverage. When he was working as a personal physician to an English Duke in Jamaica, he had a drink of cocoa and water. He decided to mix milk and thus made today's beverage. Today chocolate milk is had widely and made in different varieties with addition and subtraction of varying ingredients. On National Chocolate Milk Day 2020, we bring to you the perfect recipe of the beverage. Believe us, you are going to love this one! Chocolate Milk May Be Best Post Workout Drink for Exercise Recovery.

Ingredients needed to make National Chocolate Milk Day include

6 to 8 ounces of milk, 1 to 1/2 teaspoons unsweetened cocoa powder and 1 to 1 to 1/2 teaspoons powdered sugar. You can add or reduce an ingredient depending on your preference. Here's the recipe to make the best-chilled chocolate milk. National Chocolate Milkshake Day 2020: Easy Step-by-Step Recipe to Make The Chilled Creamy Beverage at Home (Watch Video)

Pour the milk into a glass and slowly add cocoa powder while blending with an immersion blender. You can also use a spoon or a whisk.

Immersion blender ensures that the cocoa powder is mixed well and clumps are not formed.

Add powdered sugar until it blends well.

You can serve it immediately or cover and place in the refrigerator until ready to drink.

How to Make Chocolate Milk at Home:

Some add a little nutmeg or cinnamon for flavour. People also add a tablespoon of butter to the blender while mixing. For some extra sugar, people also ice cream as topping to it. Happy National Chocolate Milk Day!

