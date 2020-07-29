Happy International Tiger Day 2020! July 29 is observed as Global Tiger Day or International Tiger Day annually to raise awareness about tiger conservation. It also promotes a global system of protecting the natural habitats of these wild cats. Because of the constant human encroachment on forest areas, the tiger population is at a risk. When these cats pose a threat to the population, they are also hunted down which significantly drops their numbers. On this International Tiger Day, netizens have taken to Twitter to raise awareness about these big cats fo the wild. Some have shared beautiful pictures from the wild along with interesting facts about these animals. International Tiger Day 2020 HD Photos: Here Are 10 Interesting Facts Listed by National Geographic to Spread the Roar of the Big Wild Cat!

International Tiger Day was established in 2010 at Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia. The governments of the tiger-populated countries had planned to double the tiger population by 2020. The Royal Bengal Tiger is the national animal of India. In the last few months, we have heard of some good news amid the pandemic about the birth of tiger cubs in different national sanctuaries in India, but the survival of them into the growing up stages also remains crucial. On this tiger day, people have taken to Twitter to share messages of awareness along with some beautiful pics from the wild.

Check Tweets on International Tiger Day 2020:

Let's Pledge to Save Forests

This #InternationalTigerDay, Let us all take a pledge to save forests, conserve wildlife & protect our national animal. Speak up for those who cant speak for themselves. #SaveTiger#InternationalTigerDay #TigerDay pic.twitter.com/HNQkGKa95d — Aatish Parashar (@aatishparashar) July 29, 2020

Save These Majestic Tigers

On #InternationalTigerDay let's resolve to save this majestic animal and truly protect their habitat... 🐅 pic.twitter.com/Uo8QDTKmEr — Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) July 29, 2020

A Magnificient Pic of Tiger Family

Greetings of World Tiger Day 🐅 Let us all take a pledge today to Save Forests, Conserve Wildlife & Protect our National Animal. Sharing a magnificent photo captured by award winning wildlife & nature photographer Aashay Mandrekar from Goa.#InternationalTigerDay pic.twitter.com/IqTyTd2Dgi — BJYM Patna Mahanagar (@BJYMPATNA) July 29, 2020

Let's Save Their Survival

When a man wants to murder a tiger he call it a sport... If a tiger wants to murder a man he call it a ferocity...#savetiger #InternationalTigerDay pic.twitter.com/moE6c2k220 — Muthu V (@MuthuV91532967) July 29, 2020

Pics of Healthy Malayan Tiger

happy #InternationalTigerDay! a healthy malayan tiger can have the strength of 30 men. they are the apex predators of our jungle, hunting animals like sambar deers. a tiger’s stripes is as unique as our fingerprints. sadly, their wild population have dropped to less than 200. 🐅 pic.twitter.com/o3DsavYo3O — freyr (@sunfloweraidil) July 29, 2020

Pics of Tiger From MP

India's Home to 70% of Tiger Population

India is home to 70% of the world's tiger population. On #InternationalTigerDay let's come together to save tigers and their habitat. Let's pledge to helps the tiger population grow even larger in coming years.#InternationalTigerDay pic.twitter.com/sKUxJlhOVo — Yaduvanshi Surjeet Singh (@surjeets003) July 29, 2020

Being the national animal of the country, it becomes our responsibility to work actively towards its conservation. Various sanctuaries have undertaken tiger conservation programmes in the last few years to maintain the number of the tigers and have been successful. In 2019 estimated the count of tigers in the country was at 2,967 as per the government data. That's a fairly good number and we must remember that it is about 70% of the world tiger population, which thus deserves more attention and protection. Let's pledge to save the habitat of our national animal.

