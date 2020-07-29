Happy International Tiger Day 2020! July 29 is observed as Global Tiger Day or International Tiger Day annually to raise awareness about tiger conservation. It also promotes a global system of protecting the natural habitats of these wild cats. Because of the constant human encroachment on forest areas, the tiger population is at a risk. When these cats pose a threat to the population, they are also hunted down which significantly drops their numbers. On this International Tiger Day, netizens have taken to Twitter to raise awareness about these big cats fo the wild. Some have shared beautiful pictures from the wild along with interesting facts about these animals. International Tiger Day 2020 HD Photos: Here Are 10 Interesting Facts Listed by National Geographic to Spread the Roar of the Big Wild Cat!

International Tiger Day was established in 2010 at Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia. The governments of the tiger-populated countries had planned to double the tiger population by 2020. The Royal Bengal Tiger is the national animal of India. In the last few months, we have heard of some good news amid the pandemic about the birth of tiger cubs in different national sanctuaries in India, but the survival of them into the growing up stages also remains crucial. On this tiger day, people have taken to Twitter to share messages of awareness along with some beautiful pics from the wild.

Check Tweets on International Tiger Day 2020:

Being the national animal of the country, it becomes our responsibility to work actively towards its conservation. Various sanctuaries have undertaken tiger conservation programmes in the last few years to maintain the number of the tigers and have been successful. In 2019 estimated the count of tigers in the country was at 2,967 as per the government data. That's a fairly good number and we must remember that it is about 70% of the world tiger population, which thus deserves more attention and protection. Let's pledge to save the habitat of our national animal.

