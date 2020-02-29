Viral Videos of the Week: From ‘JCB Ka Jugaad’ to Teen Slapping Mom’s Breasts for TikTok Stunt, 7 Clips That Internet Couldn’t Stop Watching

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

It’s weekend! But first things first, Happy Leap Day, everyone. This Saturday has something different to offer than usual. It is the end of the month and also February 29, that only happens every four years. You got to make this day a memorable one. While you plan out something unique, yet hopefully great, here we take you down the memory lane of what had gripped the internet users this week. There were so many clips, so many that it was quite a task to shuffle and pick the best seven. Each day something new, cute, funny or serious came up on social media, making it to the viral moments. Users' timelines were surfaced with countless of trending things that happened around the world. So, for viral videos of the week, we present you only the most-viewed clips, creating a stir on social media. From ‘JCB Ka Jugaad’ to teenaged boy slapping mom’s breasts for weird TikTok stunt, here are seven clips that the internet could not stop watching.

1. JCB Ka Jugaad Video:

One of the many uses of a JCB...which Japanese and Americans still do not know till date ! @hvgoenka @anandmahindra pic.twitter.com/N9jmYqdp9v — Dinesh Joshi. (@dineshjoshi70) February 23, 2020

After ‘JCB Khudaai’ memes that insanely went viral in India, the vehicle was spotted helping a group of sari-clad women, help to get down from a truck. This is how ‘JCB Ka Jugaad’ came in, and the video quickly made Twitterverse, wildly make jokes.

2. Mom Drives Her Kids to School, WITHOUT Them:

She rlly drove her kids to school but her kids weren’t in the car 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂 i can’t stop laughing 😂😭😭😂😭😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cgOgJuTajR — prriissss🥑 (@torrespriss) February 24, 2020

This was one of the hilarious clips that we have seen so far. This mother, who supposedly was driving her kids to school, forgot to them at home and she did not realise until she almost drove half a journey. What a life! She made a video and continued to laugh at her own silliness.

3. Asian Man Humiliated by Locals in San Francisco:

please share this with your friends & family. this is so low, the older man was just trying to make ends meet for his family. he didn’t deserve this. this is ignorant, inhumane, & sickening. i’m praying for this man and his family. if you have any information, please reach out. pic.twitter.com/545xHFwPm4 — nikc (@nicholaaasli) February 24, 2020

When a few things were going fine on the internet, this clip came up, highlighting the insanity of humans. This man was collecting empty cans at San Francisco’s Bayview neighbourhood, when a few locals attacked and humiliated him. The video raged social media users, who asked help and strict actions against the culprits.

4. TikTok User Trapped Under Sheet of Ice:

Jason Clark, who have more than 4 lakh followers on TikTok, was attempting to swim under the Idaho-Utah frozen lake. He might have died as he got trapped under the sheet of ice. But that did not stop Clark from completing his stunt. He tried it again the second time and completed his stunt successfully to upload the video on TikTok.

5. Teen Slaps Mom’s Breasts for TikTok Stunt:

“hey mom, would it be cool if i slapped your titties?” pic.twitter.com/QsHyYCgbo2 — brandon (@brndvx) February 22, 2020

Whenever we say, TikTok world is getting crazier, take us seriously! This teenage boy apparently wanted to increase his followers, so he just slapped his mom’s breasts. They both laugh together as the video ends. The clip was removed from the video-sharing app, but not before it was uploaded on Twitter.

6. Fly Enters This Man’s Mouth While Sleeping:

This guy made a video of a fly entering his friend’s mouth who was asleep. The video is extremely funny, and the internet loved it too.

7. Vets Remove Beach Towel From Python’s Stomach:

A pet python named Monty swallowed a three-metre long beach towel. The vets pulled out the entire towel from the 10-feet-long python’s throat and the video capturing this moment went viral on social media.

These were the seven videos that the internet could not stop watching this week. Let us wait for what the upcoming days have to unfurl for us. Until then, enjoy your weekend and also a leap day!