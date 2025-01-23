Rashmika Mandanna, despite suffering from a leg injury, made an impressive appearance at the trailer launch of Chhaava in Mumbai. The South Indian actress, who arrived in a wheelchair from Hyderabad, became the centre of attention when a video of her limping and hopping on one foot and refusing to use wheelchair at the event went viral. Wearing a stunning red Anarkali, Rashmika showed her determination to not let anything, not even a leg injury. In the video, her co-actor Vicky Kaushal can be seen providing support, helping her onto the podium with care. ‘Chhaava’ Trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna’s Performances Earn Praise, Netizens Call the Period Drama ‘Epic’.

‘Chhaava’: Rashmika Mandanna Hops on Stage, Co-Star Vicky Kaushal Assists

