Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's office has denied claims that the actor was involved in the release of eight Indian Navy veterans by Qatar. Earlier, former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy claimed that the Superstar had helped in persuading the Qatari officials to release the eight officers. Hours later, Shah Rukh Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani, took to her Instagram to share a post denying the actor's association in the matter. Was Shah Rukh Khan Involved in Freeing 8 Indian Ex-Navy Men From Qatar? Senior BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy Claims So!.

SRK’s Manager Rejects Claims of the Actor’s Role in the Ex-Navy Officer’s Release:

